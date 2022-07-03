Valdez didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks with 13 strikeouts.

Valdez brought his strike-out stuff Sunday, though that led to control issues as the 13 strike outs and five walks were both season highs. AT one point, the 28-year-old retired 12 straight Angels via the strike out during an erratic span that also featured all five walks and both runs on his ledger. The impressive performance continues a string of 13 consecutive quality starts and Valdez now sits alone atop the MLB leaderboard with 14. He lines up to take the mound again next weekend on the road against Oakland.