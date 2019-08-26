Valdez (4-6) gave up one run on two hits and five walks while striking out eight through six innings to earn the win against the Angels on Sunday.

Valdez danced around five walks and two HBPs to escape with a win. Valdez has a 5.14 ERA and a 53:31 K:BB through 56 innings this season. The 25-year-old was called up before this start, so he will have to perform if he is going to have a long-term spot in the rotation.