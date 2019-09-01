Valdez (4-7) allowed six runs on nine hits with three walks and five strikeouts across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 25-year-old again displayed shaky control but even worse, he gave up a pair of home runs and a season-high nine hits. Valdez avoided giving up more than a run in his last outing despite five walks, but it's possible he won't receive another MLB start right away after this latest struggle. Valdez owns a 5.55 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 61.2 innings across 22 appearances, including seven starts, this season.