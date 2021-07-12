Valdez allowed three runs (two earned) on six walks and six hits over four innings in Sunday's win over the Yankees. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

The Astros walked 14 Yankees on Sunday, including Valdez setting a new season high with six. He coughed up a solo homer to Tim Locastro in the fourth inning and gave up a run in the fifth after allowing the first three batters to reach base without recording an out. After a strong start to his season, the 27-year-old lefty has given up 14 earned runs with a 28:15 K:BB over his last five outings, raising his season ERA to 2.98. Valdez maintained his 5-1 record despite the shaky performance.