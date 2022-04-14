Valdez allowed a run on two hits and five walks in three innings while striking out three in a 3-2 loss Wednesday in Arizona. He did not factor into the decision.

Four of Valdez's five walks were on four pitches and he also hit a batter as he struggled with his command all day. He needed 75 pitches to get through three innings. The 28-year-old has averaged 4.0 BB/9 for his career, so Wednesday's struggles are nothing new. His next start is likely early next week against the Angels.