Valdez (7-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Astros were downed 4-2 by the Cardinals, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

While the southpaw was able to limit the damage to some extent, Valdez wasn't at his sharpest, uncorking three wild pitches while tossing 61 of 94 pitches for strikes. He also got taken deep by Paul DeJong in the third inning, the first homer Valdez had served up since May 15. He'll carry a 2.49 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 110:24 K:BB through 105 innings into his next outing, likely to come this weekend on the road against the Rangers.