Valdez (12-11) allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings, striking out 10 and taking a loss against Kansas City.

The Royals pounced on Valdez with a four-run first inning and set the tone for the rest of the game. He held them off until the sixth inning where he was then charged with three more runs. Despite the rough performance, he reached double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this year and the second time this month while forcing 16 whiffs. Valdez owns a 3.57 ERA in 10 starts since the beginning of August despite allowing at least six runs on three occasions during that span. He'll carry a 3.39 ERA into this next appearance, which is lined up to be in Seattle next week.