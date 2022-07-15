Valdez allowed two runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Thursday.

Valdez was a little shaky with command, issuing a bases-loaded walk in the third inning and allowing a run to score on a passed ball in the fourth. He also threw a wild pitch. Despite those obvious mistakes, he was able to post his 15th consecutive quality start. He's now gone three starts without a win. Valdez owns a 2.66 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 102:43 K:BB across 115 innings in 18 starts overall. He's done well to limit runs and pitch deep into games, which earned him a trip to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles next week.