Valdez allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Valdez was hampered by a sprained ankle over the last week, but he was able to avoid the injured list and only missed one turn through the rotation. He had a full workload with 105 pitches (66 strikes) in his fourth quality start since the beginning of June. The southpaw is at a 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 116:26 K:BB through 111 innings over 17 starts this season. He'll likely take the mound in the Astros' three-game road series versus the Angels following his attendance at the All-Star Game.