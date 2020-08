Valdez won't start as scheduled Sunday as the game was postponed after the Athletics reported a positive test for COVID-19.

Assuming nothing comes up across teams as the A's complete contact tracing, the Astros will be fine to begin their next series Tuesday versus the Rangers, with Valdez likely to take the mound. The 26-year-old has a 2.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB through six outings this season.