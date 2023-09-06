Valdez (11-9) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and four walks over seven innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Valdez kept one of MLB's most explosive offenses in check Tuesday, allowing just one run to score across seven innings of work. However, he did endure some hiccups, most notably handing out four walks. Regardless, Tuesday's performance continued a strong stretch for Valdez, who owns a 1.35 ERA and a 15:9 K:BB across his last three appearances (20 innings). He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Athletics at MInute Maid Park for his next start.