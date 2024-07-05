Valdez (7-5) earned the win over Toronto on Thursday, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

It looked like Valdez could be in for a rough outing when five of the first six batters he faced got a hit, resulting in three runs. However, the left-hander got out of that frame without incurring additional damage, and he went on to complete six frames without surrendering any additional runs. Eight of the nine hits Valdez allowed overall were singles, which was key in limiting damage, as Toronto hit into four double plays against him. This was far from Valdez's sharpest outing, but he was nonetheless able to log his seventh victory and ninth quality start of the campaign.