Valdez (5-1) allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six over seven innings to pick up the win over Cleveland on Thursday.

Valdez walked a season-high five batters and was tested early in the contest before settling in and saving Houston's bullpen. The second inning was most pivotal, as Valdez walked three batters, gave up a single and allowed a runner to score on a wild pitch. With the bases loaded and one out, he bore down and got the final two batters. Back-to-back doubles with one out in the third increased Cleveland's lead to 2-0, but Valdez then faced the minimum number of batters and got through seven innings without further damage. The left-hander takes a string of five consecutive quality starts and a 2.18 ERA into his next start, projected for Wednesday at home against the Athletics.