Valdez has suffered a finger injury and is being examined by team doctors, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Valdez pitched two innings during Tuesday's spring game against the Mets and allowed just one run on one hit while striking out two. However, his status for the near future is now in question due to his finger issue. The nature and severity of the injury could be revealed once he's examined by doctors, but a timetable for his return isn't yet known.