Valdez (16-6) gave up six earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings to take the loss in a 7-3 defeat against the Rays on Friday.

Valdez struggled for his second start in a row after putting together an MLB-record 25 consecutive quality starts earlier in the season. The Rays made plenty of contact and Valdez gave up six runs in a game for only the second time this year. Nevertheless, 2022 has been a breakout campaign for Valdez who significantly upped his workload by pitching 196.1 innings to date with an ERA of 2.89. Depending on how the Astros decide to structure their rotation in the playoffs, the big left-hander could be in line to make one last regular season start on Wednesday against the Phillies.