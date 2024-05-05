Valdez (1-1) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings.

Valdez had arguably his worst start of the campaign, as the five runs and nine hits he allowed were both season-worst marks while he recorded a season-low three punchouts. The right-hander also gave up his first two homers of the year, with Cal Raleigh's two-run shot in the sixth inning resulting in the hurler getting the hook. Since being activated from the injured list April 27 following a near month-long absence due to an elbow injury, Valdez has surrendered seven runs on 14 hits across 10.1 frames over two starts.