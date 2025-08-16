Valdez (11-6) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings.

The left-hander worked around traffic early but was tagged in the fourth when Coby Mayo launched a solo homer to open the scoring, giving Baltimore a lead Houston would never cut into. Valdez has now yielded at least seven hits in five of his last seven outings as he struggles to limit hard contact. The outing also raised his ERA above 3.00 for the first time since June 24, though he continues to provide Houston with length, completing at least six innings in 19 of his 24 starts this year. Overall, the 31-year-old southpaw owns a 3.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 151:50 K:BB through 152.1 innings and will look to get back on track in his next scheduled start against the Tigers.