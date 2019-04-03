Astros' Framber Valdez: Takes loss Tuesday
Valdez (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.
Valdez, a minor-league starter being used as a reliever in the majors, made his season debut Tuesday when the Astros needed length after starter Justin Verlander was chased in the fifth inning. The left-hander worked a scoreless sixth inning but ran into trouble in the seventh. With the pull-happy Joey Gallo at the plate and baserunners on second and third in a tie game, the Astros could not deploy their usual shift against the slugging left-handed batter, who pulled a groundball against a traditional look into right field to plate the go-ahead runs. Valdez will continue to work in similar roles and could be deployed as a spot starter if needed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...