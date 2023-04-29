Valdez (2-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits over seven innings against the Phillies. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Valdez had another solid outing, but Houston's lack of run support turned it into an undeserved loss. The southpaw has not walked anyone in either of his last two starts, both of which lasted seven innings. The 29-year-old has generally been reliable, posting a 2.54 ERA and 1.15 WHIP to start off the year.