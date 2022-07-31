Valdez gave up three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings in a 5-4 loss to the Mariners on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Valdez found success by leaning heavily on his groundball-inducing sinker, throwing the pitch 36 percent of the time. He garnered two double plays in the contest to give him seventeen total on the year. Valdez has been solid all season long and now leads the majors with 18 quality starts after stringing together a remarkable 15 quality starts in a row. Look for Valdez to take the mound next week at Cleveland.