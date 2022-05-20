Valdez (3-2) allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven to earn the win Thursday against the Rangers.

Valdez surrendered his lone earned run in the first inning. From there, he allowed only three runners to reach scoring position while turning in his fifth consecutive quality start. While Valdez has only 39 strikeouts across 47 innings this season, he has maintained a 65.7 percent groundball rate. The end result has been a 2.68 ERA.