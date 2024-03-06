Valdez will not make his scheduled Grapefruit League start Wednesday against the Mets and will instead face hitters in a simulated game, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With a threat of rain in the afternoon, the Astros have changed plans and will now have Valdez throw on the back fields in the morning to ensure he gets his work in. Seth Martinez will step in to face the Mets, weather permitting. Coming off a second straight All-Star season, Valdez looks like a lock to start for Houston on Opening Day, especially given that Justin Verlander (shoulder) has been ruled out for the start of the season.