Valdez allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings in Thursday's 8-2 loss to Minnesota.

The Twins rocked starter Brad Peacock, who was gone after allowing seven runs in 3.2 innings, so Valdez was needed to provide length out of the bullpen. Since rejoining the Astros, Valdez has allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out 10 over 8.2 innings. The key for the left-hander is to throw strikes, manager AJ Hinch told David Barron of the Houston Chronicle. After a shaky three-walk effort against the Rangers in his first appearance following his callup, Valdez has thrown 74 percent of his pitches for strikes (59 of 80).