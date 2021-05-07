Valdez (finger) threw a 20-pitch live bullpen Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The lefty starter avoided season-ending surgery on the finger injury and has made rapid progress in his recovery, with Thursday's live session being the next step toward a return. Valdez was stellar in 2020 and, after recovering from the injury and rehabbing in the minors, will slot in as a key cog in the Houston rotation.

More News