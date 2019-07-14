Astros' Framber Valdez: To work as primary pitcher
Valdez will serve as the primary pitcher Monday against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Valdez is set to piggyback off of Josh James, who will toss the first inning or so of Monday's series opener. Valdez owns a 5.28 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 41:22 K:BB across 46 innings this season in the big leagues.
