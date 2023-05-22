Valdez (4-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing four hits over nine scoreless innings against Oakland. He struck out seven.

Valdez made quick work of the Athletics on Sunday, holding them scoreless through nine innings on 104 pitches. The 29-year-old has been having a career year so far, with a 2.45 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 9.82 K/9 through 10 starts (66.0 innings). Though Valdez hasn't been a strong contributor in the win column, fantasy managers should treat him as an elite fantasy option considering he ranks top-10 in ERA and strikeouts while leading MLB in innings pitched.