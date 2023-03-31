Valdez did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing six hits and zero walks over five scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Valdez yielded six hits in the outing, but only one (a Tim Anderson double) went for extra bases. Last year's MLB leader in quality starts appeared on his way for another to begin 2023, but he was pulled after throwing 85 pitches across five innings. Nonetheless, this was a strong opening to the campaign for Valdez as he looks to put together a second straight All-Star season.