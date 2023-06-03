Valdez (6-4) earned the win Friday over the Angels, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings.

Valdez has been in peak form over his last three starts, allowing just one run across 22 innings in that span. He's earned a quality start in 10 of his 12 outings this season, including five of his six starts since the beginning of May. Valdez owns a 2.16 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 84:16 K:BB over 79 innings and continues to serve as Houston's staff ace. He's projected for a road start in Toronto next week.