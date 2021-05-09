Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Valdez (finger) could be available to return from the injured list in June, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Hopefully he'll be ready sometime to come back, which is a miracle, sometime in June. Hopefully," Baker said.

Houston initially feared Valdez might have to miss most of the 2021 season after he fractured the ring finger on his (left) pitching hand in early March, but the southpaw was able to avoid surgery and seems to be progressing faster than expected. After completing a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, Valdez should gradually ramp up over the next few weeks before eventually heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Valdez's return -- whenever it may come -- will be a huge boon to the Houston rotation after he broke out in the abbreviated 2020 campaign with a 3.57 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 over his 11 outings (10 starts).