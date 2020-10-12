Valdez took the loss to the Rays on Sunday in Game 1 of the ALCS. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight over six innings.

An improved walk rate was a big part of Valdez's success during the regular season, but he did not have his usual control Sunday. He issued a season-high four walks and paid the price as the winning run got on base via a free pass. The lefty still has a 2.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 innings this postseason. Valdez should start Friday if a Game 6 is necessary.