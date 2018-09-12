Valdez allowed four runs on five hits and four walks across four innings during Tuesday's win against the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Valdez gave up all four runs during the fourth inning, including a three-run home run from JaCoby Jones. The left-hander has issued three or more walks in four straight starts, which is one reason why he has yet to complete six innings. Tuesday's outing is the first time in five starts this season where the 24-year-old has allowed more than a single run.