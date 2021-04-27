Valdez (finger) is "way ahead of schedule," according to pitching coach Brent Strom, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per Strom, Valdez is trying to return quicker than the medical staff wants him to. The young lefty will eventually start building up to five innings at extended spring training before rejoining the big-league rotation, but the team is not willing to set an official timeline. It sounds like Valdez could return sometime in May if he stays on this rapid recovery.