Valdez (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday after holding the Red Sox to one run on five hits and no walks while striking out eight across 7.1 innings.

Making his third start since coming off the injured list with a broken left finger, Valdez yielded one run to the Red Sox for the second straight time during his longest outing of the season thus far. The only damage of the night for the 27-year-old came from an RBI groundout off the bat of Hunter Renfroe. Valdez was otherwise brilliant while gaining ample run support from his offense. After a breakout 2020 campaign, the southpaw posted a 1.88 ERA and 26:10 K:BB over 24 playoff innings and is poised for another solid season. He's slated to get his next chance on the mound Sunday at Minnesota.