Valdez allowed three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out seven over four innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Valdez walked five batters for the third time this year, and he's issued multiple free passes in three of his last five starts. This was a short outing of 83 pitches (49 strikes), which could allow Valdez to line up for an early playoff game or potentially a brief bullpen assignment over the weekend if the Astros are looking to secure a playoff spot. Through 198 innings this year, he's posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 200:57 K:BB over 31 starts.