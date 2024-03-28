Valdez allowed three runs on five hits and six walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Valdez managed to skirt danger through the first four innings, holding the Yankees off the board thanks to three double-play balls. However, the left-hander's shaky command finally caught up with him in the fifth, where he was tagged for three runs. While his final line ultimately could have looked a lot worse, it's a discouraging outing from Valdez, who's expected to anchor the Astros' rotation while Justin Verlander (shoulder) is sidelined. Valdez went 12-11 last season with a 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 200:57 K:BB across 31 starts.