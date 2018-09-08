Astros' Framber Valdez: Will remain in rotation
Manager A.J. Hinch said Valdez's spot in the rotation is not in jeopardy while discussing the team's fifth starter role going forward, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Charlie Morton (shoulder) set to be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Saturday, the Astros have six starters available going forward. Morton's return pushes Josh James to the bullpen, but only for the current series against the Red Sox. Hinch talked about having James, not Valdez, start Tuesday in Detroit, but also mentioned inserting James and pushing the other starters back a day. The manager was adamant that any decision he makes was "not to say Framber's spot is in jeopardy." So, Valdez should stay in the rotation; however, he may not start Tuesday as is expected.
