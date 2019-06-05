Valdez will make his first start of the season Saturday against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros made a few roster moves Tuesday, one of which was sending starter Corbin Martin back to Triple-A Round Rock. Valdez, a minor-league starter who pitched four scoreless innings in relief of Martin on Monday, becomes Houston's No. 5 starter. The left-hander gets a soft entry against a Baltimore team that ranks 25th in MLB with a .708 OPS.