Valdez will start Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch indicated early in the weekend that he may take a series-by-series approach when it comes to deciding his fifth starter, but for now, Valdez will retain a rotation spot over Josh James. While Valdez has shown some control issues of late with three walks allowed in each of his last three outings, he has submitted a tidy 1.37 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 19.2 innings in the majors. Valdez should have a good chance at coming away with his fourth win Tuesday while opposing Jordan Zimmermann and a Tigers squad on pace for a season of 90-plus losses.

