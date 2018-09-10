Astros' Framber Valdez: Will start Tuesday
Valdez will start Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Astros manager A.J. Hinch indicated early in the weekend that he may take a series-by-series approach when it comes to deciding his fifth starter, but for now, Valdez will retain a rotation spot over Josh James. While Valdez has shown some control issues of late with three walks allowed in each of his last three outings, he has submitted a tidy 1.37 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 19.2 innings in the majors. Valdez should have a good chance at coming away with his fourth win Tuesday while opposing Jordan Zimmermann and a Tigers squad on pace for a season of 90-plus losses.
