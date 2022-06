Valdez (6-2) earned the win Sunday over the Royals. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Valdez didn't give up any runs until his last inning, yielding a two-run home run to Salvador Perez. This was Valdez's fifth straight win, and he's only allowed multiple runs in two of those outings. The southpaw has a 2.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 55:25 K:BB across 69 innings in 11 starts this year. He lines up for a home start versus the Marlins next weekend.