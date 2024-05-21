Valdez (3-2) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings to take the loss Monday versus the Angels.

Valdez followed up his start of seven shutout innings versus the Athletics with a dud Monday. He was doing fine until the Angels rallied for seven runs in the fifth, including three-run home runs by Nolan Schanuel and Logan O'Hoppe and a solo shot from Jo Adell. Valdez is now at a 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB through 41.2 innings over seven starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Seattle.