Martes (elbow) progressed to throwing from 90 feet on flat ground Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery back in August of 2018, and it seems like everything in his recovery process is going as planned. As things stand now, Martes is hopeful that he'll be able to get back to game action in August or September of 2019, though a clearer timetable for his return will likely come forth as he progresses further in his rehab program.

