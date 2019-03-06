Astros' Francis Martes: Heads to minors camp
Martes (elbow) was optioned to the Astros' minor-league camp Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The move is merely a procedural one with Martes unlikely to be ready for game action until late in the season, if at all, while he recovers from the Tommy John procedure he required last August. It's possible Martes reverts to the 60-day injured list at some point in 2019 to afford the Astros an extra spot on the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Continues throwing program•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Undergoes UCL reconstruction surgery•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Shut down with elbow•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Plays catch without incident Saturday•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Will start third game at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Optioned to minors camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...