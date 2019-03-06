Martes (elbow) was optioned to the Astros' minor-league camp Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The move is merely a procedural one with Martes unlikely to be ready for game action until late in the season, if at all, while he recovers from the Tommy John procedure he required last August. It's possible Martes reverts to the 60-day injured list at some point in 2019 to afford the Astros an extra spot on the 40-man roster.

