Martes (elbow) made a rehab appearance Sunday for Low-A Quad Cities, tossing 2.2 innings and giving up two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three.

Making the third appearance of his rehab assignment and his first for a full-season affiliate since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2018, Martes generally fared well in the outing, with the exception of giving up a first-inning solo shot. The 23-year-old is unlikely to make it back to the Astros as a September callup, but he'll presumably enter next spring with no restrictions now that he's already resumed pitching in a competitive setting.