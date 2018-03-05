Astros' Francis Martes: Needs to be ready for callup
Martes could be called up at anytime to fill in as a starter or reliever for Houston this season, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch was impressed at how Martes threw Saturday when he struck out four over 2.2 innings of relief, but the club will continue to groom him as a starter. The manager was particularly pleased that the right-hander incorporated more of his changeup, a pitch he barely threw while up with the Astros in 2017. "That's a sign of maturity for him," Hinch said. "That's also an understanding that that's going to be an important pitch for him." Martes, using mainly a fastball-slider combination last year, carried a bloated 5.80 ERA with 31 walks over 54.1 innings into the offseason. Developing a third pitch and harnessing the command of his high-90s heater are the top goals for Martes, who will open the season as a member of the starting rotation at Triple-A Fresno.
More News
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Shows better tempo•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Shows room for improvement•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Spoils McHugh's outing•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Picks up win in long relief•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Pitches in relief Saturday•
-
Astros' Francis Martes: Likely headed back to Fresno•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...