Martes could be called up at anytime to fill in as a starter or reliever for Houston this season, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch was impressed at how Martes threw Saturday when he struck out four over 2.2 innings of relief, but the club will continue to groom him as a starter. The manager was particularly pleased that the right-hander incorporated more of his changeup, a pitch he barely threw while up with the Astros in 2017. "That's a sign of maturity for him," Hinch said. "That's also an understanding that that's going to be an important pitch for him." Martes, using mainly a fastball-slider combination last year, carried a bloated 5.80 ERA with 31 walks over 54.1 innings into the offseason. Developing a third pitch and harnessing the command of his high-90s heater are the top goals for Martes, who will open the season as a member of the starting rotation at Triple-A Fresno.