Martes (elbow) was reinstated from the restricted list and placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Round Rock, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He served an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug and then remained on the restricted list due to visa issues. Now he is officially on the IL as he works his way back from UCL reconstruction surgery, which he underwent a year ago. Martes probably won't return until 2020, but it's possible he could play winter ball.