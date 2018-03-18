The Astros optioned Martes to their minor-league camp Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Though he was trimmed from the roster, Martes will rejoin the Astros on March 24 for his previously scheduled Grapefruit League start against the Red Sox, according to Kaplan. Martes, who has impressed this spring with a 1.93 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 9.1 innings across four appearances, is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Fresno, where he'll continue his development as a starter. Despite his prospect pedigree and strong spring, however, Martes won't necessarily be first in line to join the big-league rotation should an injury hit the starting ranks, as Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock likely top the list of replacement options.