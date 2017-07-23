Astros' Francis Martes: Picks up win in long relief
Martes (3-0) allowed one walk while striking out two over 2.1 scoreless relief innings to pick up the win in Houston's 8-4 victory over Baltimore.
When Collin McHugh faltered in the fifth inning, manager A.J. Hinch called on Martes, who navigated the middle innings, bridging the gap to the Astros' late-inning corps. Martes has settled into a long-relief role, having struck out nine and walked two over 6.1 hitless and scoreless relief frames, spanning three appearances. The control problems that bedeviled him as a starter haven't been there when Martes pitches as a reliever. Despite the positive impact out of the pen, his stay with Houston may be coming to an end when Dallas Keuchel (neck) is ready to be activated off the disabled list, which could happen as soon as Friday.
