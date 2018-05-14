Martes (elbow) was able to play catch Saturday at the Astros' spring training facility with "no issues," according to general manager Jeff Luhnow, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martes was shut down with right elbow discomfort in late April after walking 17 batters and posting a 6.75 ERA and 2.31 WHIP across 18.2 innings with Triple-A Fresno. He underwent a follow-up MRI in Houston that revealed no structural damage, but the Astros aren't eager to rush the righty back to Triple-A. He'll likely remain at extended spring training to build up his arm for the next couple of weeks before the Astros map out a return date for him.