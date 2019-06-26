Astros' Francis Martes: Remains on restricted list
Martes (elbow) has completed his 80-game suspension, though he is still on the restricted list due to visa issues, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Martes underwent Tommy John surgery last August and isn't expected pitch for the Astros this season anyway, per Kaplan.
