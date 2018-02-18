Martes has showed improve control during spring bullpen sessions, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Better control was just one of a few improvements Martes brought to camp. The 22-year-old right-hander also trimmed up his husky frame and slowed down his delivery, which had been the root cause of his control problems last year (5.1 BB/9, 54.1 IP) when he was up with the Astros. He tended to spray the ball when the delivery was rushed. The mid-90s fastball is still there and his slider can play in MLB, however, Martes will not take the next step without improving his control. Given good health among Houston's projected starting staff, Martes is expected to open the season in the rotation at Triple-A Fresno.